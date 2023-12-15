Williams Sonoma's Bridgerton Collection Lets You Party Like Nobility

Fans of "Bridgerton" have a reason to bring out their finest tea sets and host a party worthy of royalty this holiday season. This popular Netflix show set in the 1800s is well-known for its anachronistic elements that appeal to modern audiences. The first two seasons of "Bridgerton" are both in the top 10 of Netflix's most popular shows based on viewers and hours watched, so it's no surprise that seasons 3 and 4 are currently in the pipeline. Season 3 was recently given a premiere date in May 2024, but while you wait, kitchenware and furniture company Williams Sonoma has announced a collaboration with "Bridgerton" that will help you party like nobility.

Bridgerton-inspired teas from The Republic of Tea already delighted fans ahead of Season 2's release, and this range of new offerings from Williams Sonoma should help complete the whole tea time spread. The collection features beverages like tonic and lemonade, baking mixes for tea time essentials, and plenty of sweet treats. An array of delicately designed napkins and tablecloths complete the collection. Williams Sonoma has released other collections with popular television series and films, like "Harry Potter", many of which are still available for purchase as well. Like the Harry Potter collection, the "Bridgerton" collection is a Williams Sonoma exclusive, and some of the products are only available in limited quantities.