International Delight Honors Bridgerton With Ridiculously English Coffee Creamer Flavors
Coffee drinkers tend to fall into two camps: those who prefer it black and those who need a flavorful creamer boost. If you fall into the latter category, you've got no shortage of choices. International Delight Coffee Creamer offers over 20 varieties of non-dairy creamer, not including limited-edition and specialty flavors. Now, the brand is paying tribute to the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" by launching new flavors inspired by the show, as announced in a press release. The two new creamers include Berries & Crème and English Toffee.
As "Bridgerton" takes place during Britain's Regency era, the creamers are meant to embrace the flavors and tastes of the times. Berries and Crème is meant to mimic a classic cream and berry jam topping on a proper English scone, while English Toffee mixes chocolate and caramel to achieve a sweet toffee taste. Tea time is all the rage in England, but International Delight is also offering Berries and Crème iced coffee for those who prefer something a little stronger in the afternoon. Season 3 of the series won't debut until Spring 2024, but in the meantime, fans can try the creamers and iced coffee set to release sometime at the end of the "holiday social season."
Bridgerton fans are excited to try the new products
To commemorate its upcoming launch, International Delights posted an Instagram ad introducing its newest flavors, and fans were quick to share their thoughts. One person shared, "Omg ok this is iconic," while another wrote, "Oh this is just beautiful ... I can't wait!!"
The creamers will be available in 32-ounce bottles, retailing for $4.29. The iced coffee comes in a 64-ounce container and will sell for $4.99. Though International Delight hinted at the drop date, there is still no official day of release, and much like the brand's other seasonal flavors, its "Bridgerton" products will only be around for a limited time.
Even if you're not a coffee drinker, you can still try adding the limited-edition creamer to your tea; similarly, if you don't want to drink it at all, International Delight's website features a recipe section dedicated to baking with its products. Alongside your beverage of choice, you could also whip up some classic afternoon tea delights using the creamers, like a strawberry rose tart or soft sugar cookies.