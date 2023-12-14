International Delight Honors Bridgerton With Ridiculously English Coffee Creamer Flavors

Coffee drinkers tend to fall into two camps: those who prefer it black and those who need a flavorful creamer boost. If you fall into the latter category, you've got no shortage of choices. International Delight Coffee Creamer offers over 20 varieties of non-dairy creamer, not including limited-edition and specialty flavors. Now, the brand is paying tribute to the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" by launching new flavors inspired by the show, as announced in a press release. The two new creamers include Berries & Crème and English Toffee.

As "Bridgerton" takes place during Britain's Regency era, the creamers are meant to embrace the flavors and tastes of the times. Berries and Crème is meant to mimic a classic cream and berry jam topping on a proper English scone, while English Toffee mixes chocolate and caramel to achieve a sweet toffee taste. Tea time is all the rage in England, but International Delight is also offering Berries and Crème iced coffee for those who prefer something a little stronger in the afternoon. Season 3 of the series won't debut until Spring 2024, but in the meantime, fans can try the creamers and iced coffee set to release sometime at the end of the "holiday social season."