How, Exactly, Do You Fix Grainy Fudge?

Homemade fudge is a favorite food to gift for the holidays, as it's something that most people recognize as a labor of love. It takes time and patience, and one small error can ruin the whole effort. Anyone can make mistakes making homemade fudge, but luckily there's usually a fix that will get it back on the track towards perfection. If you discover that your mixture is grainy, some quick thinking will save the entire batch.

Pour the fudge back into your pan, and add about a cup of water to it, along with a tablespoon or two of evaporated milk, whipping cream, or whatever cream you're using. Some people skip the water and just add cream to the mixture to reheat. Start cooking it at a lower temperature, and make sure it is smooth before bringing it back up to the required 234 to 240 degrees.

While the solution to fix grainy fudge is simple, there are steps you can take — and even ingredients you can add — that will help ensure your fudge stays smooth during the whole fudge-making process.