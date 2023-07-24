Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Fudge

Part of why it is so important to have a high-quality heavy-bottomed pan that provides an even heat is because there will come a point in the cooking process when you cannot stir the fudge. When all the sugar and liquid are first added to the pan, they may be stirred gently, but once they reach the boiling point, you must stop. Do not continue stirring or your fudge will be gritty instead of smooth. While recipes vary, most classic fudge recipes want you to bring the mixture to what is known as the "soft-ball" stage. This means the temperature has reached 234 degrees Fahrenheit. At this stage, the liquid has evaporated and the sugar has liquified so that when cooled, the mixture creates a cohesive food that remains malleable (as opposed to hard like a lollipop).

If you continue to stir during the cooking process, crystalized pieces of sugar could break off from the side of the pan and can cause grainy fudge.

Additionally, there is a period when the fudge should be partially cooled before being beaten, a process by which air is incorporated into the fudge. If you beat or stir the fudge before it reaches the appropriate temperature, large sugar crystals are more likely to form, causing grainy fudge.