Your Grilled Chicken's Marinade Deserves Special Attention

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a great source of lean protein and they also cook up pretty quickly, but they generally aren't as flavorful as the ones with the skin left on and bones still inside. This, however, can be compensated for with a tasty marinade. Most meat marinades consist of three essential components, these being fat, salt, and acid, and recipe developer Maren Epstein sticks to this basic formula with a few added embellishments of her own for the one she uses in her grilled chicken recipe.

The acid in Epstein's marinade comes in the form of orange juice (she prefers to squeeze her own, of course), while the salt comes in the form of an unpasteurized Japanese soy sauce called nama shoyu. For fat, she opts for olive oil, while she flavors the marinade with a complex blend of fennel, garlic, honey, onions, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. The resulting marinade is more sweet than sour, not only due to the honey but the fact that oranges are one of the less-acidic members of the citrus family. It also has some green and herbal notes, pungency from the garlic and onions, and a hint of licorice from the fennel.