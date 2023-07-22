Mistakes Everyone Makes When Marinating Chicken

Despite their potential to transform a dish, marinades can be tricky to master. They possess the power to elevate flavors, tenderize meats, and infuse food with rich aromas. However, realizing their full culinary potential requires some careful and precise handling of all the ingredients involved. This is because even a minor misstep can leave you with a dish that's not just disappointing but potentially unsafe to eat.

When it comes to marinating chicken, there are a few essential steps to follow that will help you ensure optimal results. A well-balanced chicken marinade that's applied to the poultry for just the right amount of time not only imparts flavor but also can make the protein both juicy and tender. However, sometimes things aren't as straightforward as they may first appear. Chicken, being a relatively lean meat, requires some careful handling during the marinating process so that it won't be overwhelmed by the flavors of the marinade. Cooks will also want to be wary of compromising the texture of this meat with their marinades.

To help you out, here are some of the most common mistakes people make when marinating chickens and the best ways to avoid them. With these in mind, you can achieve perfectly-marinated chicken glory.