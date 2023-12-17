Give Tuna Steak An Easy Flavor Boost With Everything Bagel Seasoning

Once upon a time, everything bagel seasoning might have lived up to the second part of its name, meaning that it was seasoning primarily found on bagels, but it's long since been leaning into the second half — by now, it pretty much is a seasoning for everything, up to and including Jeni's ice cream. Here, however, we're going with a slightly more conventional application by using the seasoning mix in a marinade for fresh fish. You can either use store-bought seasoning, as recipe developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert does in her tuna steak recipe, or else channel your inner Martha Stewart by making your own everything bagel mix.

Bachtell-Shelbert makes a marinade for tuna by mixing soy sauce, salt, sesame oil, and lemon juice to achieve the classic salt/fat/acid balance of a good marinade. She then adds honey for sweetness, garlic for garlicky-ness, and everything bagel seasoning because it goes with everything else, so why not tuna? The tuna steak soaks in this stuff for an hour or so. Then Shelbert fries it up in coconut oil. While she does not make use of the leftover marinade, the USDA says it's safe to do so as long as you allow it to come to a boil first.