Give Tuna Steak An Easy Flavor Boost With Everything Bagel Seasoning
Once upon a time, everything bagel seasoning might have lived up to the second part of its name, meaning that it was seasoning primarily found on bagels, but it's long since been leaning into the second half — by now, it pretty much is a seasoning for everything, up to and including Jeni's ice cream. Here, however, we're going with a slightly more conventional application by using the seasoning mix in a marinade for fresh fish. You can either use store-bought seasoning, as recipe developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert does in her tuna steak recipe, or else channel your inner Martha Stewart by making your own everything bagel mix.
Bachtell-Shelbert makes a marinade for tuna by mixing soy sauce, salt, sesame oil, and lemon juice to achieve the classic salt/fat/acid balance of a good marinade. She then adds honey for sweetness, garlic for garlicky-ness, and everything bagel seasoning because it goes with everything else, so why not tuna? The tuna steak soaks in this stuff for an hour or so. Then Shelbert fries it up in coconut oil. While she does not make use of the leftover marinade, the USDA says it's safe to do so as long as you allow it to come to a boil first.
Everything bagel seasoning can be used to dress up the finished dish, as well
So what do you do with your tuna steak once it's cooked? Bachtell-Shelbert likes to dress hers up with green onions and sesame seeds, but as long as you've already got the everything bagel seasoning out, you might as well sprinkle some of that on — you can use it either in addition to or instead of the latter garnish. You will probably want a side of some sort to go with the cooked fish, as well, and everything bagel seasoning can boost the flavor of anything from steamed white rice to broccoli or bok choy (the latter two are Bachtell-Shelbert's personal choices for tuna steak sides).
Yet another way you might like to eat this tuna steak is atop a green salad, in which case it's best either to let the fish cool down first or opt for something like spinach where a little bit of wilting won't detract from the flavor. Everything bagel seasoning can, of course, be added to the salad dressing, while you could also bring everything full circle (so to speak), by using everything bagel chips in place of croutons.