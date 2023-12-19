The Best Chicago Restaurants To Ring In The New Year

With all the Michelin-star restaurants and James Beard award-winning chefs in Chicago vying for your reservation, there's a myriad of appetizing establishments to celebrate New Year's Eve. Whether you're craving caviar when the clock strikes twelve or you want to keep it simple with a smoked brisket platter, Chicago's restaurant scene is jam-packed with mouthwatering options. Most restaurants require advance reservations or have limited seating, so you'll want to make your selection sooner than later.

While some people want to dance the night away in a loud and sweaty crowd, others may prefer to cozy up with their better half for an intimate fine-dining experience. Either way, Chicago is the perfect city to ring in the new year. The hard part is in deciding where and how to celebrate, which is why we made it easy for you to sift through the plethora of options by providing you with all the information you'll need on cover charges, musical line-ups, and special holiday menus. Before you decide where to book your holiday reservation, check out our roundup of the best Chicago restaurants to ring in the New Year.