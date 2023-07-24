The Best Restaurants In Chicago

Chicago may be the birthplace of deep dish pizza, but it's also home to a slew of world-renowned chefs and television's finest culinary stars, like Top Chef's Stephanie Izard, Carlos Gaytán, and Sarah Grueneberg, to name a few. With over 50 James Beard award-winning chefs in the Chicago region and countless Michelin star restaurants, Chicago has made a name for itself as a first-class dining destination.

The city may have some of the greatest pizza parlors known to man, but there are other places to consider. We recommend taking your taste buds on a world tour through Vietnam, France, Mexico, Korea, and Italy, where food is locally sourced, ingredients are topnotch, and technique is taken to a whole new level of expertise and precision. From Bucktown to Hyde Park, there are famous chefs and impressive restaurants on every corner, making this city a foodie's paradise. With so many incredible options, navigating through this palatable city might be challenging, so we've rounded up a list of some of the best restaurants in Chicago.