What Is Oscar-Style Steak, Anyway?

Steak Oscar may be a well-established menu staple at old-school steakhouses, but it's actually a knockoff of an earlier dish, that being veal Oscar. As with so many other famous recipes, it has several competing origin stories. One of these involves a man named Oscar Tschirky, a Swiss restaurateur at the Waldorf Astoria who also came up with Waldorf salad. The other, however, elevates the dish to royal status by claiming that it was created for (or in some cases, by) King Oscar II of Sweden. The stories sometimes involve a certain year, namely 1897, and a place, the Stockholm World's Fair. In the one that involves the fair, the dish was said to be made with lobster rather than crab and the sauce was tomato-based. One fun detail, however, is the fact that the latter was piped into an "O" for Oscar, thus honoring the king even if his supposed fondness for (or involvement with) the dish is apocryphal.

At any rate, veal has long since fallen out of favor as the protein of choice for an Oscar-style entree due to fairly obvious reasons. Veal, as a meat, has essentially been canceled, perhaps because most people these days are disinclined to eat cute baby animals (except lambs, since unfortunately for them, mutton tends to be on the tough side). What's more, the fact that veal may now be even more expensive than steak adds a little financial incentive to our moral indignation.