The Humble Midwest Origins Of Supper Clubs

Supper clubs seem like a charming relic of the mid-20th century, and one with which you may not be familiar if you were not born before the baby boom. Back in the day, supper clubs could be pretty swanky, complete with fine dining and dancing to live orchestra music. The first such establishment opened in Beverly Hills, of course, as the city seemed the epitome of elegance and the capital of all things chi-chi back in the 1930s.

Interestingly enough, the man who opened the first supper club was not a Californian but hailed from the Upper Midwestern. Nearly a century later, Milwaukee claims Lawrence Frank as one of its most prominent native sons and proudly points to his other accomplishments including introducing the salad bar, surf-and-turf, and to-go bags for restaurant leftovers. You might even find one of Frank's innovations in your spice cabinet, as Lawry's Seasoned Salt was created to spice up the prime rib that the earliest supper club served up for the princely sum of $1.25 (although you did get a baked potato, Yorkshire pudding, and salad as well).

Lawry's salt and supper club concept both caught on and went mid-century viral, although the latter eventually went the way of the black-and-white snapshots in which its memory is enshrined. It's hard to pinpoint an exact date for the end of the supper club era, but many modern-day recollections of these are heavily nostalgia-tinged and rely on memories of parents and grandparents to bring back bygone days.