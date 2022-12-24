Hollandaise Vs. Béarnaise: What's The Difference?

Most of us have tasted a variety of sauces in our life, from ketchup on a thick, juicy burger to mayonnaise for dunking greasy french fries to salty soy sauce for dipping a delectable piece of sushi. And sauce connoisseurs will surely know a thing or two about the famous five French mother sauces, especially if they're fans of eggs Benedict served with a dollop of tasty hollandaise sauce on top. Michelin Guide reports that the five mother sauces originally consisted of only four sauces, created by Antonin Careme in the 19th century. However, Auguste Escoffier chucked out one Careme's sauces years later and added two new sauces, completing the five French mother sauces we know and love today.

They can be divided into two groups: white sauces and brown sauces. The brown sauces are sauce Espagnole and sauce tomat, while the white ones are béchamel, velouté, and hollandaise. And if you love hollandaise as much as we do, you might have also heard of sauce Béarnaise because it's actually "a variation on hollandaise" that was created by chef Jules Colette in Paris in the 1830s. The sauce was aptly named in honor of the French province of Béarn (via Our Everyday Life). However, béarnaise and hollandaise sauces are pretty much alike, so it can be easy to confuse them. Luckily, we know the real difference between the two sauces.