The Key To Perfect Copycat IKEA Meatballs Is In The Sauce

As far as we're concerned, IKEA is pretty much just an oddly-themed restaurant. Walk through a maze of household items and furniture? Sure, anything for a plate of those tasty meatballs, which may be the best thing to come out of Sweden since Abba. Unfortunately, as restaurants go, IKEAs are a bit thin on the ground. As of the time of writing, there are just 51 of them in the United States, as compared to millions and millions of McDonald's. (Okay, maybe just thousands, but we're hyperbolizing to make a point here.) While IKEA does sell its meatballs to go, if you don't live anywhere near an outpost of the store, your cravings may be hard to satisfy unless you're willing to make them yourself.

While IKEA has released a recipe for its meatballs, Mashed developer Jake Vigliotti has a few doubts about it. He goes so far as to say "It's wrong" and claims that "If you follow that exactly it won't taste anything like an IKEA Swedish meatball." His copycat IKEA meatball recipe makes a few tweaks to the IKEA version including replacing the egg used to bind the meatballs with mashed potato and adding allspice. The most significant difference, however, comes with the gravy. IKEA's calls for butter, flour, bouillon, and cream flavored with soy sauce and Dijon mustard, but Vigliotti omits the butter and mustard and adds some white pepper. In his opinion, "the sauce presents as thicker and meatier and really rounds out the dish."