Level Up Your Tres Leches Cake With Chocolate Milk

If you're a chocolate milk fan, you probably never tire of the sweet, cold liquid. While we can't argue with how delicious homemade or store-bought chocolate milk tastes, there are a few extra uses for it besides drinking it. One of the best uses is baking, specifically as one of the milks in tres leches cake. Tres leches, which translates to "three milks" in Spanish, is traditionally soaked in a combination of whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk. The dessert, which is similar in texture to angel food cake, is made sweeter thanks to the milk mixture that is poured over top and seeps into the cake.

Yes, chocolate lovers, you can indeed use chocolate milk when making tres leches cake. You could use it instead of whole milk, or you could add some cocoa powder to the three-milk soak, ensuring the chocolate flavors all the milk varieties equally. If that's still not enough for you, you can even make a chocolate cake as the base by adding cocoa powder to the dry mix of the cake. Tres leches cake is already known to be on the sweeter side, so be prepared that adding chocolate milk will make this treat even sweeter.