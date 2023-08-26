The Fruity Cereal You Should Try Putting In Tres Leches Cake

You've probably enjoyed Fruity Pebbles at least once, whether in a bowl with milk, as a donut topping, or baked into a cookie. Also on the list of fun things you can make with Fruity Pebbles is tres leches cake, but not just on the cake, in the cake. If you've never had tres leches cake, it's a Latin American sponge cake made using three types of milk, hence the name. Typically, the three milks are evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and cream, but other recipes use whole milk instead of cream.

Tres leches cake is a favorite among those who love moist desserts, but as with many other cake recipes, someone thought of a way to change up the classic version. Bringing Fruity Pebbles to the mix works because it imparts more flavor and, depending on how you use it, texture for those who might find traditional versions too soft.

You can find several recipes for Fruity Pebbles tres leches cake online, but the gist is to mix the cereal into the cake batter. However, you can also mix it into the frosting or sprinkle it over the top of the cake as a crunchy topping.