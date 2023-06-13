The Biggest Technical Mistake To Avoid When Icing Cookies

With the right kind of icing and proper technique, you can create true works of art atop flat, cut-out cookies such as frosted sugar cookies or gingerbread. However, there's a reason not everyone turns out bakery-worthy iced cookies — it's a lot harder than it looks. Plus, there's one major technical mistake you might be making that compromises the appearance of your cookies.

Now, if you're spreading or piping a layer of buttercream frosting atop your cookies, you don't have to worry about running into this particular mistake. Buttercream is thick enough to stay in place. However, if you've opted to craft a more intricate design using royal icing, you must create an icing border before decorating the remainder of your cookie. This border is essential to keep the rest of the icing — especially flood icing — from running or dripping off the edges of your cookies.

You can thicken or thin royal icing according to your needs. For outlining cookies, the most stable option is piping consistency icing. The texture should be almost like toothpaste or pudding. You can also use piping consistency icing to create a framework for designs on cookies, leaving blank spots that can later be filled in with a runnier flood icing or for additional detailing atop your iced cookie to add extra dimension and visual interest. Check out our simple royal icing recipe as a starting point, and adjust as needed.