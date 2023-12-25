Wendy's Vs Rally's: Who Reigns Supreme?

If you've got a craving for a hamburger and are wondering whether to head to Wendy's or Rally's, there's a lot to consider. Both restaurants fry up a fantastic burger, but their menus and locations provide fundamentally different experiences.

The time of day may determine where you go — one welcomes early morning diners, while the other opens just in time for lunch. Then, think about what everyone in your family is planning to eat. For example, if someone wants a salad, there's only one of these two restaurants that will make it. Likewise, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks and wings only appear on one of the two menus. Do you want to dine in, or do you prefer to carry out? One chain has an indoor dining area for customers. If the weather's nice, you may enjoy the outdoor seating at the competitor, though. Finally, price may be a big consideration as well, so knowing which chain has better deals is important (the specific prices quoted in this piece may not be the same as prices where you live).

We tasted a bunch of food from both places to try to determine which menu is superior. We'll take you through the pluses and minuses of both restaurants and tell you which one is our overall pick.