Fast Food Fish Sandwiches That Deserve A Permanent Spot On The Menu

Chicken and beef tend to dominate fast-food menus, but several fish sandwiches deserve a permanent spot too. There are only a small number of fast-food fish sandwiches that stay on the menu year-round, like McDonald's Filet-O-fish, Burger King's Fish'N Crisp, Checkers and Rally's crispy fish sandwich and Deep Sea Double, and White Castle's panko breaded fish slider. If fish is your go-to, you're out of luck at most fast-food restaurants for the majority of the year since they tend to only include fish sandwiches on the menu seasonally during Lent to avoid losing Catholic customers.

Nevertheless, people like to eat fish year-round, so we struggle with the idea of fast-food fish sandwiches only being seasonal. We've sought out the discontinued or temporary fish sandwiches we think deserve a permanent place on fast-food menus to give fish lovers more choices. Some are fairly ordinary, with nothing more than tartar sauce and lettuce as toppings. Others are premium versions with veggies, coleslaw, superior buns, cheese, or even spicy fish. While most fast-food restaurants don't want to devote a fryer bay to fish year-round, we wish they would. In the meantime, we can dream.