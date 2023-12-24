False Facts About Butter You Thought Were True

Butter may be one of the most common foods you'll ever use, but it's also one of the most misunderstood. Myths swirl around butter, from its effect on your health to where you can store it to how it's used at the state fair. Learning about these false facts will help you be a better baker and have a better grasp of food safety — not to mention you'll have a better idea of what's going on with your household plumbing system.

As with many false food facts, what's false in one region may be true in another, and what's worked for one person may not work for a second. The point here is to give you information that you can apply to your butter that's appropriate for your life and where you live. And yes, where you live actually does play a role in how you handle butter. So here are some false facts about butter you thought were true and a look at what you should really know.