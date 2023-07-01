Your Butter's Temperature Matters A Lot When Making A Pan Sauce

One of the best ways to make restaurant-quality dishes in your home kitchen is to make an incredible pan sauce. A pan sauce is exactly what it sounds like; a sauce made in the same pan in which meat or veggies were cooked. Anyone who's seared a steak or carmelized onions knows how delicious the little brown bits that are left behind taste. These are called the fond and are essential to creating a delicious sauce. The process is fairly simple, but there are a couple of important things to look out for, and one of these is the temperature of your butter.

If there's grease left from the meat you'll use that, if not you can add a touch of oil. Then add some aromatics like herbs, spices, or garlic. Cook to warm through but be careful not to burn the spices or garlic or they'll turn bitter, and then deglaze the pan with wine. Once the alcohol has cooked off, you add either stock or broth, allowing it to reduce until slightly thick. Now comes one of the most important parts: adding the butter. You might think that adding softened butter is the way to go, but for a pan sauce, you'll need cold butter straight from the fridge. The butter will thicken the sauce, but it will also add a richness that helps round it out and improve the overall flavor. Butter is a fat, which when emulsified in the sauce, helps make it more full-bodied.