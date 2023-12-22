Yes, Richard Nixon Liked To Pair Ketchup With Cottage Cheese

We all enjoy somewhat unusual food combinations, even if others don't seem to get it. However, a favorite of former U.S. President Richard Nixon is eyebrow-raising, even as far as out-of-the-ordinary snacks go. The longtime politician was well-known for his love of cottage cheese and ketchup.

The somewhat surprising combination has been confirmed by those who knew Nixon at the time as well as his Presidential Library. Varying accounts have said the former president enjoyed it as a snack or as a part of his daily breakfast, where it was served alongside fresh fruit, wheat germ, and coffee.

There's no doubt it's a somewhat unique preparation. Serving cottage cheese with ketchup is rarely mentioned except in regard to Nixon, whose propensity for eating cottage cheese in other forms was also well-known at the White House. He even dined on some, along with pineapple and a glass of milk, as his lunch before announcing his infamous resignation in August 1974.