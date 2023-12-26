Chain Restaurant Baked Ziti Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Baked ziti is an Italian American casserole-style dish made with ziti, or tube-shaped pasta, sauce, cheese, and additional ingredients such as sausage and vegetables. This dish commonly features a tomato-based marinara sauce and is topped with cheeses such as Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta.

While the exact history of baked ziti is unknown, baked pasta dishes were already around in the late Middle Ages and early Renaissance where they were usually served to the upper classes at celebrations such as weddings. Interestingly, the term "ziti" is derived from "zite," an Italian word that translates to "bride." Today, baked ziti remains very popular in Southern Italy, including Sicily and Campania.

Baked ziti in the U.S. draws its roots from the culinary traditions of Italian immigrants who adapted their native recipes to the ingredients and tastes of the new country. As such, there's no specific recipe for the dish; rather it represents a culinary journey that blends a variety of ingredients and traditions. With this in mind, here are some of the best — and worst — chain restaurants to try the Italian pasta dish, as rated by customers.