Why You Should Roll Out Cookie Dough After Mixing And Before Chilling

There's nothing like having some freshly baked cookies sitting on the counter after a long day, but if you're not going to use pre-made cookie dough or store-bought cookies, you'll need to make them yourself. There are plenty of cookie recipes to satisfy a sweet tooth, and while most recipes contain similar ingredients like flour, sugar, and butter, there are different methods of preparing the cookies before they go into the oven. While there are a few mistakes you could make with raw cookie dough, if you want your cookies to come out chewier while not spreading too much while they bake, the dough should be chilled before cooking.

While some people chill cookie dough as soon as it's mixed, your best bet is to roll out your cookies before setting the dough in the fridge. The main benefit of rolling the dough before it chills out is that it's easier to work with. Freshly mixed dough hasn't hardened, making it easier to form into a sheet of dough, which can then be cut or rolled into your preferred shapes. This is especially helpful if you want to make cookie dough ahead of time. Once the dough is rolled out, it can sit in the fridge until you are ready to shape and bake your cookies, even if that means overnight.