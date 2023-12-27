Costco's Almond Florentine Cookies Are Satisfying Shoppers' Sweet Cravings

In a sweet move, big box retailer Costco has introduced a brand-new bakery item to its 2023 lineup. The distinctively thin, crispy almond Florentine cookies have been garnering plenty of praise from customers for their irresistible taste and value. Crafted with such ingredients as almonds, butter, heavy whipping cream, brown sugar, and honey, the latest batch of Costco cookies showcases a variety of pleasing flavors. The crowning touch, of course, is a decadent dark chocolate drizzle.

This revelation joins an array of recent offerings from Costco's bakery. From its classic chocolate chip cookies (which are allegedly making their way to the food court menu) to innovative creations such as its multilayered Belgian mousse, the warehouse giant continues to expand its dessert selection to meet the cravings of its members.

Costco, known for its affordable items, has once again hit the mark with the introduction of almond Florentine cookies. The affordability of the 16-cookie set, which costs $8.99 (less than $1.80 per cookie, though prices may vary across locations), could make it an appealing choice for those seeking an indulgence without breaking the bank.