Are Costco's Chocolate Chip Cookies Coming To The Food Court? Reddit Says 'Yes'

Any Costco shopper knows that the real joy of spending time at the big-box retailer comes from the food court. The current menu consists of fan favorites like Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo, a slice of pizza, and the Chicken Bake, and while savory foods might fill you up for lunch or dinner, no meal is complete without dessert. Costco's sweet offerings include an ice cream sundae and a churro that just might be discontinued. According to a Reddit post from December 18, Costco will be adding massive, double-chunk chocolate chip cookies to its food court menu in 2024.

The new cookies don't have a precise release date, but employees on Reddit claim the company found a manufacturer to produce the cookies, which should hit food court menus in early 2024. Rumors persist that along with cookies, chocolate ice cream will be joining Costco's lineup before the hot summer months. While there's no official confirmation on the price, the initial Reddit thread shared that the cookies will be sold for $2.49 each. Considering the famously low cost of the food court's hot dog combo, fans had some questions about the cookie's potential price.