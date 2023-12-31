Yes, You Can Cook A Whole Chicken In A Pressure Cooker

One of the main selling points for the trendy Instant Pot seems to be that this glorified pressure cooker lets you cook all the things. This may not be quite true, since if you believe this advice you might find yourself making Instant Pot mistakes such as trying to cook dairy products (these tend to curdle) or delicate pasta (it gets mushy). Cooking chicken, however, is a task that an Instant Pot or generic pressure cooker can handle quite easily, even if the chicken isn't cut up into parts.

Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka likes to use her Instant Pot to "roast" a whole chicken, calling it "truly revolutionary" and enthusing, "To have a roast ready in this amount of time is unheard of." How much (or how little) time are we talking about? According to Olayinka's Instant Pot whole roasted chicken recipe, it takes 45 minutes to pressure cook the chicken, plus an additional 10 minutes to brown the bird ahead of time using the Instant Pot's saute function. This step could also be done in a pan on the stovetop if you have the kind of pressure cooker that does not allow you to saute.