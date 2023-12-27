Minute Maid's Latest Spiked Drinks Put A Boozy Spin On A Nostalgic Juice

Many people can probably recall sipping on Minute Maid lemonade as kids, but now the juice brand has started making something strictly for grown-ups. As more and more spiked seltzer brands take over liquor store shelves — and some surprising brands, like Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas, have started getting into the boozy beverage game — Minute Maid's new wine cocktails are the latest drink to make a spiked splash.

According to reports from Brewbound and Just Drinks, Minute Maid Spiked is heading to liquor stores with the apparent aim of making consumers' cocktail mixing a whole lot easier. Plenty of folks may have poured some Minute Maid orange juice into a homemade mimosa before, but this is the brand's first drink with booze included. The company refers to Minute Maid Spiked as a "flavored wine cocktail," and it's similar to wine in its 13.9% ABV. It's also sold in 1.5-liter bottles, making it ideal for entertaining and serving up wine-based cocktails without the hassle of mixing ingredients.