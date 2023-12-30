Add Boba Bubbles To Your Cookies For A Mind-Blowing Dessert

While they may go by a handful of different names, there's no mistaking the silky, chewy texture of boba balls. Made from tapioca, a starch extracted from cassava root, boba is a key ingredient in bubble tea, the sweetened Taiwanese beverage that has become an international sensation in recent years. The fascination with bubble tea and its tiny tapioca pearls has become so great that creative home cooks have begun looking for quirky new ways to get their boba fix — like piling boba balls on cakes or baking them into cookies.

Hovering somewhere between a liquid and a solid once they've been cooked, boba balls may seem like an unlikely addition to cookies. However, even after being baked in the oven, the tender tapioca balls retain the squishy-yet-toothsome texture for which they are known, adding an interesting burst of gooey goodness to your batch.

You can easily incorporate boba balls into any kind of cookie dough, but if you want your boba cookies to have that distinct bubble tea flavor, you might consider whipping up a dough that tastes like tea. This can be done using instant milk tea packets, instant Thai tea packets, or even matcha powder, which can be added to your favorite dough recipe. Alternatively, tea leaves can be ground into a fine powder and blended into the dough.