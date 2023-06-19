Boba Cakes Being Made Is Incredibly Satisfying To Watch

Trendy and filled with chewy tapioca pearls, boba tea can be one of life's greatest pleasures for fans of the popular dessert drink. Speaking of dessert, if you didn't think it could get any better in terms of aesthetic or flavor, you probably haven't feasted your eyes on a creamy boba cake before.

These decadent little bakes have been popping up all over Instagram in recent years, made by small bakeries and Asian-inspired tea shops like California's Hok Tea. In 2019, the company posted a video of its own Nutella boba tea cake to Instagram, cutting it in half and exposing all the dark-colored pearls spilling out from the inside. Hok Tea explained to FoodBeast that the concept for these dreamy cakes came from similar bubble tea cakes created in Asia, and that a cultural mashup was its main goal. "We always want to create a unique product that seems to represent both Western and Eastern culture."

The best part is that the cake has a lot of creative variations and doesn't have to be made in one specific way. Despite the boba balls lining the insides of Hok Tea's version, the pearls can be used as a topping if you'd prefer a mouthful of moist, spongey cake instead of an overly chewy experience. It can be served with layers of rich buttercream frosting, infused with milk tea, or transformed into a mouthwatering lava cake complete with bubble tea's classic brown sugar streaks.