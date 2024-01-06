Spicy Salmon Sushi Bake Recipe
If you're a seafood lover looking for a fun new dinner recipe to try, this spicy salmon sushi bake is the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of sushi without the fuss of making rolls from scratch. Combining the rich flavor of salmon, the creaminess of mayo, and the kick of sriracha, this innovative dish by recipe developer Catherine Brookes promises to satisfy all your sushi cravings.
In this recipe, sushi rice is first simmered until fluffy and seasoned with a blend of rice vinegar, sugar, and salt, providing the ideal foundation for your sushi bake. The star of the show, fresh salmon fillets are baked to flaky perfection and combined with a mixture of sauces and seasonings with tons of spicy, umami flavor. Popped into the oven, this culinary masterpiece truly takes the best of sushi and turns it into a warm, comforting bake. Get ready to savor the taste of an expertly made spicy salmon roll with each indulgent mouthful.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy salmon sushi bake
To make the base of this sushi bake, you'll need some sushi rice, which you'll then season with white rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. For the top layer, you'll need salmon fillets, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste, along with olive oil, soy sauce, mayonnaise, sriracha, and furikake seasoning.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Rinse the rice
Add sushi rice to a saucepan, rinse with cold water, and drain in a sieve. Repeat 4 times, or until water runs clear.
Step 3: Cook the rice
Place rinsed rice in a saucepan with 1 ⅓ cups cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Prep the salmon
Meanwhile, place salmon in a parchment-lined baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5: Bake the salmon
Bake salmon for 12 minutes.
Step 6: Let the rice steam
Remove rice from the heat and leave to rest, covered, for 15 minutes.
Step 7: Flake the salmon
Meanwhile, flake the salmon in a mixing bowl, discarding the skin.
Step 8: Add the remaining ingredients
Add soy sauce, mayonnaise, sriracha, and furikake, and mix well. Set aside.
Step 9: Increase the oven temperature
Increase oven temperature to 425 F.
Step 10: Season the rice
Add rice vinegar, sugar, and salt to the rice and stir well.
Step 11: Start assembling the sushi bake
Press rice into the bottom of a baking dish in an even layer.
Step 12: Top it with the salmon mixture
Spoon salmon mixture over the rice and spread out in an even layer.
Step 13: Bake
Bake for 15 minutes.
Step 14: Garnish and serve
Garnish with green onion and black sesame seeds, if desired, before slicing and serving.
What should I serve with this spicy salmon sushi bake?
A great way to enjoy this sushi bake is to slice it into squares and wrap each bite in nori sheets. Alternatively, you could create a crisp seaweed salad to serve as a refreshing side to the spicy fish and rice. Or, to enhance the Japanese-inspired theme and add some comforting warmth to your meal, why not serve some miso soup on the side?
For a low-effort, high-impact accompaniment to your sushi bake, try a medley of pickled ginger and wasabi as a way to cleanse the palate between bites. Steamed edamame also makes for an ideal accompaniment, providing a pop of vibrant color and a satisfying crunch.
If you're looking to expand your spread, you could even serve this as part of a bigger sushi platter alongside a selection of different fish and vegetable rolls. Homemade California rolls, anyone?
How can I store leftover spicy salmon sushi bake?
Any leftover spicy salmon sushi bake can easily be stored for later, ensuring you can savor its flavors for days to come. Begin by covering the leftover sushi bake with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, making sure it's airtight to retain moisture and prevent any external odors from affecting the dish. Refrigerate the sushi bake promptly, and this delectable creation can be stored for up to 2 days. We do not recommend freezing this dish, as this may cause the sushi rice to lose its nice, sticky texture.
When reheating, consider using the oven for a more even warming process. Preheat the oven to a low temperature, around 300 F, and gently warm the sushi bake until piping hot. However, this dish is also delicious served cold and is easy to add to your lunchbox for a quick and easy lunch on the go!
- 1 cup sushi rice
- 2 salmon fillets
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- 2 tablespoons furikake seasoning
- 3 tablespoons white rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Chopped green onion, for garnish
- Black sesame seeds, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|731
|Total Fat
|40.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|114.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|831.0 mg
|Protein
|44.6 g