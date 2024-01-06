Spicy Salmon Sushi Bake Recipe

If you're a seafood lover looking for a fun new dinner recipe to try, this spicy salmon sushi bake is the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of sushi without the fuss of making rolls from scratch. Combining the rich flavor of salmon, the creaminess of mayo, and the kick of sriracha, this innovative dish by recipe developer Catherine Brookes promises to satisfy all your sushi cravings.

In this recipe, sushi rice is first simmered until fluffy and seasoned with a blend of rice vinegar, sugar, and salt, providing the ideal foundation for your sushi bake. The star of the show, fresh salmon fillets are baked to flaky perfection and combined with a mixture of sauces and seasonings with tons of spicy, umami flavor. Popped into the oven, this culinary masterpiece truly takes the best of sushi and turns it into a warm, comforting bake. Get ready to savor the taste of an expertly made spicy salmon roll with each indulgent mouthful.