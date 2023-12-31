Stuff Skirt Steak With Cheese For A Decadent Bite Every Time

Skirt steak, a thin and flavorful cut of beef, isn't known for being the most tender option out there. However, it can certainly handle plenty of seasoning and marinades, which help tenderize and flavor the meat. One of the more decadent and unique ways to cook up a skirt steak is by stuffing it with cheese and throwing it on the grill for a quick cook. Since this cut is already so thin, it benefits by acting as an outer shell for the yummy goodness inside.

Not only does stuffed skirt steak taste delicious, but it also looks quite impressive when served. To stuff the skirt steak, you'll first need to butterfly the meat, meaning you have to cut it in half to make two sides, sort of like a sandwich bun made of meat. You can take your trusty meat tenderizer to evenly flatten the steaks before seasoning them and adding shredded cheese. The skirt steak is then closed and "sealed" with the meat mallet before taking a chill in the fridge. When the steak is grilled at a high heat, the meat cooks and the cheese on the inside melts into a gooey, tasty bite.