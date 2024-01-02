Spam Vs Bacon: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to cured pork, there are a number of options at your disposal, from pancetta to lomo, sausage to dry-cured ham. But two of the most beloved — and divisive — members of the category are Spam and bacon. And while both were created as a means to extend the shelf life of pork, they couldn't be more different.

Bacon has a long, illustrious history, with some tracing its origins back to 1500 B.C. when people in China began salting and curing pork belly to preserve meat. Soon, the process was adopted by Greeks and Romans. These days, you'll find bacon the world over. Spam, meanwhile, is a canned lunch meat that was invented by Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota, in 1937. Inexpensive and shelf-stable, the product was catapulted to popularity in times of scarcity, proving to be a cheap source of protein during both the Great Depression and World War II. These days, it's available in 15 different versions, including ones infused with maple flavor, teriyaki sauce, or spicy jalapeño peppers.

Both bacon and Spam are salty, porky, and delicious — but they are also quite distinct from one another. Here's everything you need to understand about the differences between these two products.