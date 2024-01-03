The Controversial Liquor You Should Add To Your Chocolate Cookies

Do you know how Santa Claus gives you a lump of coal in your stocking if you're bad? Well, legend has it that if you live in Chicago, he brings you a bottle of Jeppson's Malört instead. (Okay, it's a pretty new legend, since we just made it up, but maybe we can get this rumor to spread if we all try.) Even if you're not on the naughty list, you might find yourself stuck with a bottle of the stuff given as a gag gift. While you could always re-gift it, this won't win you any friends. Sure, you could try mixing Malört into cocktails, but an even better way to disguise the flavor, which some have likened to that of insect repellent, is by baking with it.

One Instagrammer recently posted a recipe for Malört chocolate chip cookies, which was notable not because these were the first such cookies to feature this liqueur (they weren't) but rather because the creator provided some explanation as to why the cookies didn't taste as terrible as you might expect. They admitted deliberately leaning into the liqueur's bitterness — okay, sweet 'n' savory is kind of old, so maybe sweet 'n' bitter could be a thing. In addition to the wormwood taste of the Malört, they also used grapefruit zest in the cookie dough to amp up this bitterness and finished things off with more Malört in the cookies' glaze (although this was offset by a fair amount of vanilla).