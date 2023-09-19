Can The Chicagoan Liquor Jeppson's Malört Be Mixed Into Cocktails?

Jeppson's Malört is one of those rare products where the whole selling point is not how good it is, but rather, quite the opposite. It can often be found on, or even atop, lists of the world's worst-tasting alcoholic beverages (which is to say, worst-tasting beverages, period, since alcohol itself is a taste you have to work pretty hard to acquire). So what puts Malört in the company of such unusual booze as beer made with civet poop or whale testicles, whiskey distilled from urine, or gin infused with ants? More importantly, why are people still drinking the stuff? And is there anything you can do to make it taste slightly less, er, assertive?

To answer the first question, we don't know for sure, but for those of us in the U.S. it's probably quite a bit easier to come by than any of those other dubious booze brands. So more people have had a chance to try it and make the infamous "Malört face." As for the second, it seems to be a rite of passage or, for Chicagoans, a point of civic pride. As to whether there's anything you can do about the taste, well, unfortunately, a spoonful of sugar will not make the Malört go down in a most delightful way, but a well-chosen cocktail mixer might help to ease a little of the pain.