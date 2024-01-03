How Do You Cook Pork Jowl?

Often touted by foodies as "better than bacon," pork jowl is a highly fatty cut of meat that comes from the cheek of a pig. Similar in taste to bacon but slightly sweeter and exponentially more fatty, it's often used in its cured, smoked form in Roman all'Amatriciana recipes and can be used interchangeably in dishes that call for bacon. However, pork jowl can also be incredible when served as a fresh cut — as long as you know how to cook it, that is.

Because pigs don't use their cheeks for much strenuous activity, their jowls are known to be extremely tender and, when cooked, marbled with soft, silky fat. However, similar to pork belly, jowls often come attached to a rind of skin via connective tissues and layers of fat, and these can make it extremely tough and grisly if not cooked properly. For that reason, pork jowl is often prepared using a two-step method: It's first braised for softness before it's fried to crispy, golden perfection.