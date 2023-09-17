Classic 5-Ingredient Bucatini all'Amatriciana Recipe

Pasta night at home can start feeling a little tired after a while. Sure, good ol' spaghetti with meatballs or chicken fettuccine are perennial crowd pleasers, but it's nice to mix things up. And with this classic bucatini all'Amatriciana recipe, you get to indulge in a different flavor profile, but with a very similar preparation method, making it an easy way to mix things up without having to intensely study a long recipe with complicated ingredients.

And if you've eaten bucatini all'Amatriciana, one of four quintessential Roman pasta dishes, in a restaurant before, you're not going to be disappointed by this iteration. "This is a classic preparation for bucatini all'Amatriciana. A number of other preparations use pancetta or prosciutto in place of the guanciale, but this recipe is true to the original dish," says recipe developer Kate Shungu. That's exactly why she appreciates this 5-ingredient recipe so much. "I love how just a few ingredients create a restaurant-quality dish that you can make at home," she says.