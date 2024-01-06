Loaded Walking Taco Casserole Recipe
Enjoy all of the wonderful tastes and textures of tacos with the ultimate comfort food twist — loaded walking taco casserole! This flavor-packed casserole by recipe developer Catherine Brookes takes the beloved walking taco concept to new heights, combining all your favorite taco ingredients into a hearty, shareable dish.
With a sizzling combination of flavors, this dish features aromatic onions, garlic and chiles, along with rich and savory beef. Black beans add a hearty bite, while chopped tomatoes provide the ideal pop of fresh sweetness. This delectable mix is seasoned with a generous helping of taco seasoning, transforming your kitchen into a fiesta of enticing aromas. But wait, the pièce de résistance — none other than crunchy Doritos. Lightly crush these seasoned corn chips and scatter on top of a layer of shredded cheese for the ultimate satisfying topping. Baked to bubbly, cheesy perfection, the final step to creating this loaded walking taco casserole is adding some fresh and tasty toppings to truly get that fully-loaded taco experience.
Gather the ingredients for this loaded walking taco casserole
For the base of this casserole you'll need olive oil, diced onion, minced garlic, finely diced chile, ground beef, taco seasoning, black beans, and chopped tomatoes. Once everything has simmered away and been layered in the bottom of a baking dish, scatter some shredded cheddar cheese and lightly crushed Doritos all over the top. For some fresh toppings to add to the final baked dish, we opt for sour cream, shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and chopped cilantro.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Fry the onion until softened, about 6 minutes.
Step 3: Add garlic and chile
Add the garlic and diced Serrano and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Add the ground beef
Add the ground beef and turn the heat up to high. Cook until browned, breaking apart with a wooden spoon as you go.
Step 5: Add the taco seasoning
Add the taco seasoning and stir well. Cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 6: Add tomatoes and beans and simmer
Add the chopped tomatoes and black beans. Stir, then leave to simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 8: Assemble the casserole
Transfer the beef mixture to a large oven-safe dish.
Step 9: Add the shredded cheese
Evenly sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the beef.
Step 10: Add the crushed Doritos
Sprinkle the crushed Doritos on top.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 10 minutes.
Step 12: Add toppings
Top with the lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro.
Step 13: Add sour cream
Dollop spoonfuls of the sour cream on top and serve.
Can I add different toppings to this walking taco casserole?
Absolutely, you can certainly switch up the toppings on your loaded walking taco casserole. This base of the dish makes for the perfect canvas for taco lovers to create their masterpiece. No sour cream? No problem — this can be swapped out for a dollop of guacamole or a scoop of Greek yogurt. Add extra freshness with sliced avocado or a scattering of tangy black olives, or perhaps some diced red onions to give a nice peppery crunch.
Spice enthusiasts can kick it up a notch with jalapeños or even a drizzle of hot sauce. You can also experiment with different cheese varieties here. Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack, or a Mexican blend can bring distinct flavors. You might even get creative with the flavor of Doritos that you sprinkle on top, either opting for a classic cheese flavor or putting your favorite flavor to good use.
How should you store leftover taco casserole?
If you happen to have any leftover taco casserole, storing it for later is no problem. Once everyone has enjoyed their helpings, ensure you then let any remaining casserole cool to room temperature. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap or transfer individual servings into airtight containers. This not only helps maintain the flavors but also makes reheating easier when you're ready to relish the deliciousness once more. Stored in the refrigerator, your taco casserole will keep well for up to four days. When you're ready to enjoy the leftovers, simply reheat individual servings in the microwave or warm the entire casserole in the oven, covering it with foil to prevent over-browning.
The flavors of this casserole actually tend to mingle and intensify as they are stored, so each bite will be just as tasty as the first. So, whether it's a quick lunch or a cozy fuss-free dinner, this casserole is perfect for a second round.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Serrano chile, finely diced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 8 ounces Doritos, lightly crushed
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- Heat the olive oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat.
- Fry the onion until softened, about 6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and diced Serrano and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the ground beef and turn the heat up to high. Cook until browned, breaking apart with a wooden spoon as you go.
- Add the taco seasoning and stir well. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and black beans. Stir, then leave to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Transfer the beef mixture to a large oven-safe dish.
- Evenly sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the beef.
- Sprinkle the crushed Doritos on top.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Top with the lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro.
- Dollop spoonfuls of the sour cream on top and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|687
|Total Fat
|44.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|133.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.4 g
|Total Sugars
|6.9 g
|Sodium
|1,092.4 mg
|Protein
|38.2 g