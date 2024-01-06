Loaded Walking Taco Casserole Recipe

Enjoy all of the wonderful tastes and textures of tacos with the ultimate comfort food twist — loaded walking taco casserole! This flavor-packed casserole by recipe developer Catherine Brookes takes the beloved walking taco concept to new heights, combining all your favorite taco ingredients into a hearty, shareable dish.

With a sizzling combination of flavors, this dish features aromatic onions, garlic and chiles, along with rich and savory beef. Black beans add a hearty bite, while chopped tomatoes provide the ideal pop of fresh sweetness. This delectable mix is seasoned with a generous helping of taco seasoning, transforming your kitchen into a fiesta of enticing aromas. But wait, the pièce de résistance — none other than crunchy Doritos. Lightly crush these seasoned corn chips and scatter on top of a layer of shredded cheese for the ultimate satisfying topping. Baked to bubbly, cheesy perfection, the final step to creating this loaded walking taco casserole is adding some fresh and tasty toppings to truly get that fully-loaded taco experience.