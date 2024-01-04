What, Exactly, Is Coulotte Steak?
When steak night rolls around, it's never a bad idea to treat yourself to a high-quality piece of beef. As you peer at the various cuts of steak at the butcher shop, one particular variety should catch your eye and perhaps cause to your mouth water. Coulotte steak, also known as sirloin cap or picanha, is a mega-tender cut of beef that comes from the top sirloin of the cow, located near the hip. It's a popular menu item among meat enthusiasts for its rich marbling and robust taste.
This pristine cut, often found at Brazilian steakhouses, stands out due to its unique triangular shape accompanied by a thick fat cap on one side. That provides a noteworthy succulence. The delicate, artful marbling in the meat further contributes to its lusciousness when prepared properly.
There are various tried-and-true methods of cooking coulotte steak that bring out its best qualities and yield a memorable meal. Grilling, of course, is the go-to strategy for many, as the high heat helps sear the exterior, locking in juices and creating a crispy crust. Before grilling, it's highly recommended to season the steak generously with salt and pepper or a dry rub. Another preferred method is roasting, which ensures even doneness and a caramelized exterior.
Coulotte steak is a cut above
For those who desire a quicker option, pan-searing your steak is another fantastic choice that gets the job done in mere minutes. Simply sear the steak in a hot skillet with oil, flipping it to achieve a golden-brown crust on both sides. Regardless of the cooking method you opt to use — and as tempting as it may be to dig in immediately — it's crucial to let the steak rest for a few minutes before slicing it. This much-needed intermission allows the juices to redistribute throughout the lean loin.
Pairing coulotte steak with the right savory side dishes can enhance the overall dining experience, creating a rollercoaster in every bite. For example, consider serving your steak with an array of roasted vegetables, a zippy chimichurri, or this classic, buttery béarnaise sauce recipe. Coulotte also makes for an excellent ingredient in kabobs, salads, sandwiches, and other fare.
Coulotte steak is a delectable cut that offers a perfect balance of tenderness and flavor. Whether you choose to grill, roast, or pan-sear, this versatile slice of goodness promises a satisfying dinner. Experimenting with different seasonings, sides, and techniques allows you to tailor this fine steak to your palate.