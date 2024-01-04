What, Exactly, Is Coulotte Steak?

When steak night rolls around, it's never a bad idea to treat yourself to a high-quality piece of beef. As you peer at the various cuts of steak at the butcher shop, one particular variety should catch your eye and perhaps cause to your mouth water. Coulotte steak, also known as sirloin cap or picanha, is a mega-tender cut of beef that comes from the top sirloin of the cow, located near the hip. It's a popular menu item among meat enthusiasts for its rich marbling and robust taste.

This pristine cut, often found at Brazilian steakhouses, stands out due to its unique triangular shape accompanied by a thick fat cap on one side. That provides a noteworthy succulence. The delicate, artful marbling in the meat further contributes to its lusciousness when prepared properly.

There are various tried-and-true methods of cooking coulotte steak that bring out its best qualities and yield a memorable meal. Grilling, of course, is the go-to strategy for many, as the high heat helps sear the exterior, locking in juices and creating a crispy crust. Before grilling, it's highly recommended to season the steak generously with salt and pepper or a dry rub. Another preferred method is roasting, which ensures even doneness and a caramelized exterior.