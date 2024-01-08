Snow Cone Coffee Is A Thing, And It Looks Delicious

The types of coffee out there are seemingly limitless. The beauty of the beverage lies in its versatility: You can have it iced or hot and try all kinds of different extraction methods like espresso, cold brew, and pourover. But coffee, like all food and drink, isn't bound by rules. A shot of espresso is like a small jar of paint not yet made into art. It's just waiting to be splashed into a mug, stirred into any milk, and blended with any number of flavors.

If you visit Instagram creator @coffeebae97's page, you'll see the potential coffee has. In one particular video, the creator demonstrates that with a shaved ice machine, you can easily make a snow cone coffee drink that's equal parts icy, milky, and coffee-y. This shimmering beverage has the potential to be a caffeinated hit during the warm summer months, but you can also use it to fight fire with fire — or rather, ice with ice — during the chilly months of winter. For coffee lovers, snow cone coffee is an easy win on any ranking of the best snow cone flavors. All you need to make it is crushed ice, espresso, and any milk or flavorings you desire.