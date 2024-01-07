Soy Sauce And Orange Juice: The Drink Combo Social Media Couldn't Fathom

We've all experienced interesting drink combinations that have either been huge hits or misses. There was the viral lemon coffee trend which had people squeezing fresh lemon juice into black coffee. One of the more unique new drink trends is soy sauce orange juice. Yes, you read that correctly; soy sauce is combined with orange juice for a supposedly delicious drink. We can thank Calvin Lee aka @foodmakescalhappy on Instagram for sharing the unusual concoction that has people shook. All you need is a glass of run-of-the-mill orange juice and a splash of regular soy sauce. The two liquids are mixed together before being consumed.

According to Lee, the soy sauce helps make the orange juice taste freshly squeezed. He claims it tastes way better than standard store-bought orange juice and doesn't have a strong salty soy sauce flavor. Some people compared the combination to electrolyte drinks, which are often loaded with salt. On the questions-and-answer platform Quora, people argue that adding a tiny bit of salt to orange juice helps balance the acidity and can actually bring out the sweetness of the juice. Even though the soy sauce is not a prominent flavor, people were overall not convinced with the deliciousness of the combination.