The Viral Lemon Coffee Trend That Took TikTok By Storm

Lemon coffee has been all over TikTok and other social media, but is it worth the hype? Some people are trying it for the flavor, while others are trying it because of unfounded claims that it will help them lose weight. Unfortunately, a lot of the people making it to lose weight are acting like it's something to choke down quickly rather than a drink that tastes good. Having tried lemon extract in our coffee and liked it, we thought we'd do some experiments to see how to make lemon coffee taste good with real lemon. The hope was that, if we got it right, we'd create a lemon coffee drink that was just as good as other favorite lemon confections.

The method you use to make lemon coffee matters. So, we tried six different coffee-making methods. We also decided to try infusing the coffee with real lemon in different ways, such as adding a teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of lemon zest, or four small pieces of fresh lemon peel. We also wanted to try all the lemon coffees with cream. However, dairy curdles when you add lemon, so we used oat milk instead since it's one of the creamiest non-dairy milks. Plus, it's neutral enough not to affect the overall flavor like coconut milk would.

Not every experiment we tried worked. However, in the end, we found two amazing versions of lemon coffee that you'll want to try along with several other decent versions.