Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Is Better?

Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are both well-known and popular joints to cop a steak. With their enticing menus and interesting drink offerings, each has its own set of fans, and that isn't for no reason. Having said that, you may wonder how the two differ. After all, both have steaks, sides, appetizers, and desserts ... but how do they compare when stacked against one another?

We wondered the same thing. We've consulted customer opinions and the menus and even drew from our own personal experiences to give you the low-down on which of the two restaurants truly serves up the better meal. In this article, we'll compare prices, entrees, starter meals, drinks, and more to give you a realistic outlook on what to expect. We've also gone through the trouble of recommending some of the most popular selections in a few of the categories so you'll know which menu items are truly worth your order.

All right, enough of the chit-chat. Stay tuned for our vantage point concerning Texas Roadhouse vs. Outback Steakhouse and which is truly better.