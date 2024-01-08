Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Is Better?
Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are both well-known and popular joints to cop a steak. With their enticing menus and interesting drink offerings, each has its own set of fans, and that isn't for no reason. Having said that, you may wonder how the two differ. After all, both have steaks, sides, appetizers, and desserts ... but how do they compare when stacked against one another?
We wondered the same thing. We've consulted customer opinions and the menus and even drew from our own personal experiences to give you the low-down on which of the two restaurants truly serves up the better meal. In this article, we'll compare prices, entrees, starter meals, drinks, and more to give you a realistic outlook on what to expect. We've also gone through the trouble of recommending some of the most popular selections in a few of the categories so you'll know which menu items are truly worth your order.
All right, enough of the chit-chat. Stay tuned for our vantage point concerning Texas Roadhouse vs. Outback Steakhouse and which is truly better.
Texas Roadhouse appetizers are (slightly) more traditional
Looking for your more traditional appetizer grab? If so, you'll likely love Texas Roadhouse appetizers. The restaurant chain features starters like boneless wings, potato skins, cheesy fries, and more. Rather take a walk on the wild side? In addition to traditional fare, you'll also find this popular Texas-inspired steakhouse yielding more unusual appetizer options like fried pickles and fried jalapeño poppers, both of which have received great reviews from people who have tried them.
At Outback Steakhouse, many of the offerings aren't quite the norm, but that isn't a bad thing. There are plenty of interesting grabs that veer from what you'd typically expect, and for some people, this is refreshing news. Choose between eclectic grabs like fried mushrooms, fried mac and cheese bites, ahi tuna, coconut shrimp, and more. You can also order the original ever-popular Bloomin' Onion here, though Texas Roadhouse fans can expect to sample the same under the guise of Cactus Blossom at their nearest location.
Either way, expect Outback to have more unique options while Texas Roadhouse stays somewhat traditional for those whose taste buds don't like to stray too far off the beaten path. One isn't exactly better in this category, so we'll refrain from declaring an overall winner when it comes to starter meals. Still, it can help to know what to expect -– especially when you're craving something specific.
Both have great drink selections at an affordable price
Cocktails, beer, and wines abound at both Texas Roadhouse and Outback, and the pricing, especially on cocktails, is pretty stellar. Cop a $7 cocktail all day everyday from Outback Steakhouse, with options like The Wallaby Darned, Strawberry Kiwi 'Rita, and crowd-pleasing Blueberry Lavender Lemonade available for the choosing. At Texas Roadhouse, pricing isn't so readily available online when it comes to the drink menu, but from sources we've found, the cocktails and margaritas generally hover around the $6-$7 range, with some costing a bit more depending on the drink.
Out of the two restaurants, everyone seems to have their favorite drink, but this is especially true of Texas Roadhouse. We know that Outback fans love the Blueberry Lavender Lemonade (who wouldn't?), but Texas Roadhouse fans seem to have a handful of favorites, leading us to believe Texas Roadhouse drinks are pretty amazing. Some notable popular offerings found on the Texas Roadhouse menu include the Jamaican Cowboy, the Original Margarita, and Kenny's Cooler.
Texas Roadhouse sides are all made from scratch
Yep, you read that right. Texas Roadhouse claims to make all of its food from scratch, and of course, that includes the sides. Having tried all Texas Roadhouse sides ourselves, we know that some accompaniments served here are better than others, scratch-made or not. Still, it's worth noting that Texas Roadhouse does put a little more effort into its food than most joints, making it a high-quality selection even when pitted against other popular steakhouse chains, like Outback Steakhouse.
Having said that, you can also find good Outback side dishes, and members of our staff have tried those, too. Though not everything is made from scratch the way Texas Roadhouse does, items like the baked sweet potato and homestyle mashed potatoes are definite winners. We weren't too crazy about some of the restaurant's veggie grabs, but hey, we could make similar complaints about quite a few of Texas Roadhouse's sides, too.
One of the areas in which we had to compare side dishes was in the category of mac and cheese. Outback serves a steakhouse style mac and cheese that has left some customers unimpressed. Texas Roadhouse offers mac and cheese as a main menu side at only some locations and has a seemingly new homemade macaroni option on the kids' menu at all locations that you could always sample. Either way, both restaurants offer decent side dishes -– but only Texas Roadhouse is dishing up the goods using scratch ingredients.
Both restaurants dish up delectable steaks – for a price
Considering the pricing, you can expect to get fairly decent steaks at both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse. Expect a variety of choices from each, along with a few fan favorites that devotees of each restaurant return for again and again. Take the bone-in ribeye at Texas Roadhouse, for example. It's 20 ounces of meat cut by an on-site butcher (yes, every Texas Roadhouse location features its own butcher), and it contains beautifully marbled meat. Another roadie favorite is the Dallas Filet. Bonus points if you order it medium-rare -– if you like it that way, that is. Customers declare it's melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
As for Outback, customers rave about the Prime Rib. It's said to be cooked to perfection, with a yummy traditional crust on it to satisfy your taste buds. Much like at Texas Roadhouse, the bone-in ribeye is also a favorite here. It may not be as thick as some of the other steak options served at the establishment, but it makes up for that in flavor, appearance, and juiciness.
One last point we'd like to make is that although we'll delve a little more into pricing later, we want you to know that steaks at Outback Steakhouse may (sometimes) be a little more costly than Texas Roadhouse fare, though Texas Roadhouse executives announced menu price increases in October 2023. Be sure to stick around for more details later on pricing for both steakhouse establishments.
Outback offers more seafood options
Don't get it twisted -– Texas Roadhouse may have few seafood entrées, but most people find them very satisfying. Having said that, we find that Outback has slightly more options when it comes to seafood than its popular Texas-inspired competitor -– but you may have to search around a bit on the menu to figure out what those offerings are.
As of the time of publication, Outback has its own seafood section that features four seafood entrées, two of which are salmon. While this is only one entrée more than what Texas Roadhouse offers, it's important to note that seafood will pop up in several other places on Outback's menu as entrée choices -– you just have to look. For example, the Queensland Steak and Shrimp Pasta, along with the Queensland Chicken and Shrimp Pasta, are both options for those who love surf and turf. Additionally, it's important to remember that the restaurant encourages the addition of lobster tail, coconut shrimp, or grilled shrimp with any steak plate.
Yes, we are aware that Texas Roadhouse also offers grilled shrimp with a few of its steak plates, but lobster tail, coconut shrimp, and seafood pasta options aren't part of the variety. Thus, when it comes to the seafood category, there's definitely a clear winner. In terms of variety, Outback has you covered.
Both restaurants feature crowd-pleasing chicken options
Who comes to a steakhouse just to order chicken, right? We know, we know. Still, there are plenty out there who'd rather skip the beef and opt for something lighter, and for those select few, Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse not only have plenty to offer, but the meals also taste darned good.
At Outback, expect to enjoy options like grilled chicken, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Alice Springs Chicken, and even Bloomin' Fried Chicken. As for the latter, customers are often blown away by the flavor, especially Bloomin' Onion fans, because, according to reviews, this entrée is absolutely incredible. Pair any of these chicken entrées with your choice of two sides, and you've got a perfect poultry meal to satisfy your non-beef craving.
With that said, Texas Roadhouse knows how to do chicken right too, with the favorite seemingly being the Herb Crusted Chicken. Don't be fooled by the somewhat mundane title, as it is, apparently, quite delicious. Its herb-infused seasoning is flame-grilled and served with a caramelized lemon to give it an even more zippy flavor if you so desire. Other chicken-inspired grabs from Texas Roadhouse include smothered chicken, portobello mushroom chicken, country fried chicken, grilled barbecue chicken, and Chicken Critters. Yes, it can be difficult to decide which of these chicken entrées to pick upon visiting Texas Roadhouse –- but honestly, we think that's a good problem to have.
Both restaurants offer shockingly good burgers
Steakhouses are -– obviously -– known for their steaks, but what about other beef options we rarely think about? We'll admit that not every steakhouse delivers when it comes to dishing up good burgers, but one thing is for certain –- Outback and Texas Roadhouse both get it right when it comes to juicy American burger fare.
So, what makes the burgers at these steakhouses so great? Starting with Outback, customers love the spices used on the meat, the fact that the burgers come perfectly cooked, and the slight amount of char the patties come with. Choose from the classic Outbacker burger or go a little non-traditional with the Bloomin' Burger featuring Bloomin' Onion petals and that oh-so-satisfying Bloom Sauce.
Oh, and in case you're thinking Outback is the only one who's got it in the bag, know that Texas Roadhouse offers at least three yummy and classic burger selections, all of which customers tend to love. Choose from the all-American cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, and the smokehouse burger. Each is served with steak fries and a pickle. All in all, both Outback and Texas Roadhouse seemingly fly under the radar when it comes to their burgers –- but shockingly, each restaurant offers burger bites that are mmm mmm good.
Texas Roadhouse has more (delicious) salad options
While the reviews seem a bit split when it comes to Outback salads, we can tell you from personal experience that the salads at Texas Roadhouse are no joke. Seriously, people. There's something about the freshness of the thickly shredded cheese, the crisp and flavorful homemade croutons, and the decadence of the restaurant's made-from-scratch dressings that make us wonder if it's possible for a salad to get any better. And though we've only sampled the house salad and Caesar salad at this point, others have noted that the specialty salads, like the Chicken Critter Salad for example, are excellent as well.
As for Outback Steakhouse, we've had a hard time determining exactly what folks think, to be honest. Varying reviews sport varying opinions, from yuck to yum, depending on the salad type. One reviewer, in particular, went out of their way to say that the salad served at Outback is terrible, while another claims it to be pretty good, with crisp lettuce and a flavorful ranch dressing. So, which is it really? Beats us. We do know that members of our staff weren't too pleased with Outback's salads either, leaving us to believe this probably isn't the best menu pick from your local Outback.
All in all, Texas Roadhouse salads are undeniably fresh and yummy and come with made-from-scratch dressings to boot. Thus, in the area of salad, Texas Roadhouse takes the cake.
Both restaurants have comparable pricing
When it comes to pricing, you may find Outback to be slightly more expensive, but honestly, not by much. While the restaurant does cost a few dollars more than its Texas Roadhouse competitor, it isn't a very notable difference, especially by way of steak pricing. For example, you can get the 18-ounce bone-in ribeye for about $31.99 at Outback. At Texas Roadhouse, cop a bigger, 20-ounce bone-in ribeye for $28.99 or $29.99, depending on the location. Even so, the New York Strip at Texas Roadhouse will run you around $21.99 for 12 ounces, while at Outback, you'll get a slightly better deal with 16 ounces for $28.99.
We also looked at side dishes for price comparisons, and though both restaurants offer sides along with many of their entrees, ordering ala carte is going to cost you a little more at Outback. Outback ala carte options are $3.99 for traditional sides, while signature sides may cost as much as $6 or more. Texas Roadhouse doesn't have separate categories on its sides, but you can expect most of the traditional dishes to cost $2.99 with some of the specialty ones costing a few dollars more.
Hey, we may be getting a bit nit-picky here, but honestly, a dollar or two here and there can add up, especially when you're hungry. Thus, it can be helpful to know you'll likely spend a little more moolah when going to Outback over Texas Roadhouse -– though neither is ridiculously expensive.
Outback has an amazing selection of desserts
Don't get us wrong — Texas Roadhouse has dessert options that are tantalizingly delicious. Take the Big Ole Brownie, for example. Fans of the restaurant rave about this dessert, claiming it to be chocolaty, melty, and decadent all the way until the last bite. Texas Roadhouse also offers strawberry cheesecake along with a tasty apple pie with vanilla ice cream that's drizzled with honey cinnamon caramel sauce.
Nevertheless, Outback has far more variety when it comes to pleasing those of us with a sweet tooth, and most of them are pretty interesting options. The Tim-Tam brownie dessert isn't something you'll see very often, as it contains a chocolate brownie, layers of peanut butter and chocolate mousse, caramel sauce, and of course, Arnott's Tim Tam cookies. Other options, like the butter cake, sound equally delightful, with strawberries and restaurant-made whipped cream to top everything off. There are also four other options as of the time of publication; these include more traditional picks like cheesecake, carrot cake, a salted caramel cookie skillet, and a pecan brownie served with vanilla ice cream. Yum!
The verdict
With all things considered, choosing which is best between Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse is tricky. Both have really solid meals, desserts, and drinks, and prices, for the most part, are somewhat comparable. Still, Texas Roadhouse has proven to be the overall least expensive option, especially when it comes to select portions of its menu, and it also features all made-from-scratch foods, which isn't a quality you'll find with most restaurants.
Even so, we must say that Outback offers quite an amazing menu as well, and though slightly pricier at times, it still delivers in terms of taste and quality. In fact, some people may gravitate toward Outback more because of its unique offerings in comparison to Texas Roadhouse. The opposite may be true when it comes to those who have more of a traditional palate. All in all, the race between the two restaurants when it comes to which is best is neck and neck, but in the end, we think it is Texas Roadhouse, overall, that wins out.
Methodology
To determine the best steakhouse between Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, we scoured the internet for popular customer opinion, consulted each restaurant's menu, and considered our own experience to accurately present our opinion on which of the two restaurants is truly best.