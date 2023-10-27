Texas Roadhouse Is Increasing Menu Prices (Again)

Though we've already seen plenty of restaurant chains raising their prices over the last couple of years, it can still come as a surprise when a chain raises its prices multiple times, seemingly back-to-back. Texas Roadhouse, for instance, increased menu prices first by 2.2% back in April, and then by another 2.7% on October 26 (via Eat This, Not That).

One reason Texas Roadhouse raised its prices is the fact that business has increased in the wake of the pandemic, prompting the chain to extend its hours and appropriately compensate its employees. Meanwhile, beef prices are higher than ever — at about $8 per pound — due to lower supply.

With the costs of business running so high, Texas Roadhouse faced smaller profit margins –- 14.6%, as compared to the goal of 17-18%, per Nation's Restaurant News -– prior to offsetting those numbers with increased menu prices. Of course, even raising menu prices won't immediately solve the issue, but it could be a step in the right direction.