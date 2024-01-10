Popeyes' First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Is All About (What Else) Chicken

There's no bigger day for football fans than the Super Bowl — and there's no bigger day for brands hoping to grab some national attention, either. This year, per info shared with Mashed, iconic fried chicken chain Popeyes is hitting the Big Game airwaves for the first time with a spot celebrating some menu updates, as well as a new promotion.

While the exact details of the commercial are yet to be revealed, it is set to air in the game's first quarter. According to the company, the spot will focus on its recent move to permanently add chicken wings to Popeyes' menu. They've been available as a limited-time item since 2014, with new styles becoming available periodically. Now, hungry diners can grab them whenever they want, in five popular flavors, no less. These include familiar favorites like Signature Hot and Honey BBQ, as well as scorching Ghost Pepper, distinctive Sweet 'N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

Popeyes must believe the ad can sell a lot of wings, as a 30-second commercial may cost as much as $7 million to appear during this year's Super Bowl broadcast. At $5.99 for an order of six Popeyes wings, that's the equivalent of buying more than 1.7 million chickens' worth of wings.