Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Box Graters

In many people's kitchens, a box grater has one job: grating cheese. And most of us only end up using the large shredding holes — you know the ones we mean. But that's a criminal underuse of a box grater. There are all kinds of mistakes everyone makes with their box graters, from only using one side of the grater to using the wrong grating direction to not taking care of them properly.

These mistakes are extremely common, but they're easy to rectify. Once you know how to use your grater the right way and understand some of the excellent tasks a box grater can carry out, this simple kitchen tool will be your new culinary sidekick. Here's the secret: a box grater can do a lot of what a food processor can. Sure, it takes a little longer but compared to food processors, box graters are easy to clean, don't take up much cabinet space, don't require complicated setup, and are extremely cheap to buy.

So, now's the time for us to look at 11 common mistakes everyone makes with box graters. You might not be guilty of every one of these missteps, but we're sure you're doing at least a couple. Thankfully, it's easy to mend your ways and make the most out of your trusty box grater.