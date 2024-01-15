Frozen Pierogies, Ranked From Worst To Best, According To The Internet
If you're a carb fiend then you probably adore pierogi. Perhaps you've been lucky enough to enjoy pierogi at a Polish diner or even in a Polish household on the regular. However, if you're like most of us, you probably have to satisfy your cravings for these unleavened, stuffed pillowy dumplings from the frozen aisle of the supermarket (though you could always try your hand at following a pierogi recipe from start to finish).
Of course, as with all pre-made food, not all frozen pierogi are equal, and it can be difficult to decide where to spend your hard-earned dough. From traditional to trendy, we've scoured the web to bring you this ultimate ranking of frozen pierogi brands. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to make an informed choice when purchasing this Polish delight. All that's left is to cook them in boiling water and enjoy. Unfortunately, sour cream and onions are not included in packaged versions, so don't forget to pick those up too.
7. Ot Olezhki / Mr. Pierogi
In last place (or more correctly, in an unknown position) is Ot Olezhki / Mr Pierogi. This brand appears to be all over web marketplaces, and yet, there is little information about it by way of review. A Reddit thread hints this brand is likely of Russian origin but doesn't offer any comments about whether the food is any good. In that way, these pierogi leave us with more questions than answers.
They are a bit of a culinary enigma but a fairly priced one (as of January 2024 they cost $12.99 for 2 pounds). So, are Ot Olezhki pierogi a hidden gem of the frozen pierogi world, or a risky gamble for your dinner plans? Without any customer insights or a clear brand story, we've ranked these at the bottom of the list. For the adventurous souls who enjoy a side of mystery with their meals, give the brand a try. But if you prefer a safer bet, look further down our list.
6. Mateo Pierogi
While Mateo Pierogi has the appeal of offering gluten-free options, it's another brand lacking much review information online. However, we were able to find a few reviews on Pierogi Store, an online pierogi purveyor. The Mateo Pierogi product made with regular flour seems to be better reviewed, with one five-star review stating, "We were very pleased with [...] how delicious they were. Will definitely be buying more." However, the gluten-free options didn't fare as well, with one three-star rating saying. "They were ok but very dry and we boiled them as usual."
Further, based on our searches in the San Francisco Bay Area, these pierogi are only available online. So, while we appreciate the effort to cater to the gluten-free community, the inconvenience of online-only access and the lack of great public opinion place this brand lower on our list. Still, if you follow a gluten-free diet and can't find an alternative, you may want to take the risk.
5. Grandma's Perogies
A lower middle-of-the-pack brand is Grandma's Perogies. These Canadian pierogis offer a blend of quality and value, but there's a catch for those living stateside — you'll likely need to order them online. But, if you don't mind waiting for shipping, Grandma's Perogies may just be worth the effort. They come in 12 different flavors, ranging from potato to pork to sweet fillings like cherry. A 2-pound bag will run you about $10, making these a good value for the money.
We'd love to place these higher on the list because they sound so good and are a reasonable price, but we just cannot find reviews to back up the taste. Still, Grandma's Perogies may be worth a try if you're willing to wait for shipping and have a spare $10 lying around. Of course, if you don't like them, you run the risk of having a big bag of pierogi in your freezer. The gamble may not pan out, so for that reason, they come close to the bottom of our ranking.
4. Jaju Pierogi
Jaju Pierogi lands smack in the middle of our pack, striking a chord with its unique flavor offerings, such as sweet potato with caramelized onions and jalapeño cheddar. However, the brand is spendier than others on our list. Priced around $14 for 12 pieces, you're dishing out more than a buck per pierogi.
That said, it may be worth it to you, as Jaju is a well-reviewed brand and a best-seller on Instacart. On Sprouts' website, the brick-and-mortar where you can buy Jaju, the pierogi ratings range from four to five stars. Describing the sweet potato and caramelized onion flavor, one user gives the product five stars and writes, "Very good flavor. Ate straight (no sauce or extras) after pan frying. Serves 2."
If you're up for a bit of a splurge and enjoy hunting down exclusive foods, Jaju might be for you. Its pricier tag, though, means it's not the everyday pierogi choice for most.
3. Mrs. T's
Now we start to get into the genuinely well-reviewed pierogi that are of good value — and easy to find. Mrs. T's Pierogies stand out in the frozen pierogi market. This brand offers a comforting predictability with a taste that won't disappoint. It also offers a lot of variety, with a whopping 23 options ranging in flavor, size, and package quantity. Classic pierogi flavors include sauerkraut, while more modern takes like loaded baked potato and sour cream and chive offer novelty. What's more, you can purchase them at retailers such as Walmart for as low as 20 cents a pierogi.
Reviews are generally positive as well, with Walmart customers giving Mrs. T's Pierogies an average of more than four stars out of five. Positive reviews include comments like: "Great as a side or main entree." However, at least one customer notes that the product quality may be on the decline. In any case, reviews are generally positive. So, whether you're a pierogi newbie or a seasoned connoisseur, Mrs. T's Pierogies is a reliable brand.
2. Cheemo
Another great choice in the frozen pierogi game is Cheemo. This brand isn't just a winner in affordability ($3.49 for a 2-pound bag at Grocery Outlet); it's also celebrated for its variety and easy availability. With over a dozen different types of pierogi, including Ukrainian-style garlic or cream cheese and dill, Cheemo caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences. What's more, this is the only brand on the list to offer vegan pierogi. The potato and onion, country mushroom varieties, and Ukrainian-style roasted garlic do not contain any animal products.
This brand receives ratings higher than four stars across internet spaces. One reviewer comments: "Very garlicky, good amount of filling and tastes great. A quick and cheap meal that sets you back less than $3 for the whole box. I like having frozen perogies around for lazy days, and this is a flavor I'd be happy to repurchase." With praise like that, Cheemo is a brand worth checking out.
1. Alexandra's
If you're looking for a homemade taste and are willing to invest a little more, Alexandra's is a cut above the rest. While you might have to buy in bulk, these pierogi are worth the freezer space. They bring a gourmet, artisanal quality that's hard to find in the frozen food section. Coming in 18 flavors, including beef, pork, blueberry, and potato and cheese, the brand offers a variety to please a bunch of different taste buds.
You'll likely need to buy them online (though it seems that Kroger stores and smaller local retailers occasionally stock them) and spend a pretty penny. The pierogi come in packs of 54 to 72 pieces, ranging from $60 to $75. That means that some of Alexandra's pierogi are over $1 a piece, so this is not a bargain brand. Alexandra Foods is also a brick-and-mortar grocery store in Chicago, with 4.7 stars out of 5 on Facebook. One commenter says Alexandra's pierogi are as good as their mom's homemade. That's some high praise.
Our Methodology
To compile this ranking, we averaged out factors like price, availability, and customer reviews. We scoured the internet, looking for the best of the best in the world of frozen pierogi. Whether you're a fan of traditional flavors or seeking something new and exciting, our list aims to guide you through the frozen pierogi landscape. Enjoy your pierogi journey, and remember, the best dumpling experience is subjective.