Frozen Pierogies, Ranked From Worst To Best, According To The Internet

If you're a carb fiend then you probably adore pierogi. Perhaps you've been lucky enough to enjoy pierogi at a Polish diner or even in a Polish household on the regular. However, if you're like most of us, you probably have to satisfy your cravings for these unleavened, stuffed pillowy dumplings from the frozen aisle of the supermarket (though you could always try your hand at following a pierogi recipe from start to finish).

Of course, as with all pre-made food, not all frozen pierogi are equal, and it can be difficult to decide where to spend your hard-earned dough. From traditional to trendy, we've scoured the web to bring you this ultimate ranking of frozen pierogi brands. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to make an informed choice when purchasing this Polish delight. All that's left is to cook them in boiling water and enjoy. Unfortunately, sour cream and onions are not included in packaged versions, so don't forget to pick those up too.