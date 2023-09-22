Poland's Sweet Pierogi Swap Potatoes For Sugary Fillings

Chewy dough is as a top-tier vehicle for any number of fillings. Pierogi, in particular, have garnered popularity around the world for their decadent, doughy quality. This classic Polish delicacy resembles ravioli or gyoza; they feature a delicate dough wrapped around any number of fillings, though potato and cheese are the most common. The dumplings are then submerged in boiling water until cooked, and they're sometimes fried in hot oil before serving.

The BBC called pierogi, "The dumpling that comforts Poland." They're a labor-intensive delicacy that, for many, evokes nostalgic memories of family gathered in the kitchen, spending hours together getting the dumplings just right.

While they're most commonly flavored with savory ingredients like meats and cheeses, the untold truth of pierogi is that their first iterations were stuffed with sweet fillings. Anything from fruit to chocolate can go inside these dough pockets for a delicious taste of Polish comfort food.