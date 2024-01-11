Why Padma Lakshmi Left Top Chef

There was a collective "nooooo!" heard 'round the internet in early June of 2022 when Padma Lakshmi announced she would no longer be the host of "Top Chef." Lakshmi hosted the highly-rated reality cooking competition for 19 seasons and was a critical force on the judging panel alongside Gail Simmons and head judge Tom Colicchio. When Lakshmi broke the news of her departure via Instagram and the platform then known as Twitter, the general consensus was that picturing "Top Chef" without her felt impossible. Immediately, there was talk of who could fill the iconic host's shoes. The other matter in question was: Why did Lakshmi decide to leave?

When she announced she would no longer be hosting "Top Chef" Lakshmi began her statement by saying the decision was made "after much soul searching," so it appears that stepping away was not something she did abruptly. Lakshmi made no secret that she wanted to make room for other endeavors, but the multi-faceted host — who is also a writer, model, and activist — made having her hands in many different projects at once look so effortless, it was easy to assume she would always approach her career this way. Here we're taking a deeper look into Lakshmi's legacy on "Top Chef," where she's headed in the future, and what ultimately led her to say goodbye to the show she helped make such a lasting success.