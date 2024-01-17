Marshmallow Fluff Is The Key To Making Perfect Copycat Zebra Cakes

While many copycat recipes are meant to enable you to duplicate a restaurant dish that may be either inaccessible or too pricey, others are just a way for you to flex your kitchen expertise. These copycat Little Debbie cakes fall into the latter category, as Zebra Cakes are something you can easily buy a box of at the dollar store. Still, if you're willing to invest some time and effort, you'll produce something that recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes as being "as close to authentic as possible" and do so with ingredients you can actually recognize.

Watkins does take a few shortcuts with these almost-from-scratch snack cakes as she starts with store-bought cake mix. She also adds a box of pudding mix, as she feels it "create[s] a more dense final product [with] less crumbs [and] less fluff." The heart of a Zebra Cake, however, is the filling. Watkins makes it from butter, powdered sugar, and marshmallow fluff. This combination, in her experience, best resembles what she calls the Little Debbie cakes' "almost Moon Pie-esque marshmallow filling." (While this statement seems to beg the question as to whether the Moon Pie's filling could instead be called "Little Debbie-esque," Moon Pies predate Little Debbie by 43 years so they do have seniority here.)