Ham And Cheese Sliders Aren't Complete Without A Pickle Brine

The term "sliders" was originally used to refer to hamburgers alone. One origin story indicates that the "sliding" was due to the fact that the burgers were exceptionally greasy and small. In addition, it seemed that the lubrication would allow them to slip right down the eater's gullet. These days, the term "slider" is loosely applied to any kind of small sandwich, hence this ham and cheese slider recipe from developer Susan Olayinka.

While you might think that making ham and cheese sliders is as simple as slapping some ham and cheese (cut down to size) on a mini bun, Olayinka includes an extra step that involves pickle brine. No, you're not soaking the sandwiches themselves in a brine bath since that would make them mushy. Instead, you're simply stirring a small amount of the liquid into the mustard used to flavor the sandwiches as well as adding a few pickle slices to the top.